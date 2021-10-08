Menu
Jeoffrey Smith
Jeoffrey Smith

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. Jeoffrey Smith, 46, of 336 Jamison Ave., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow. Apostle Warren Smith is officiating.

Mr. Smith passed away on Monday, Sept. 25, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8.

Friends may visit the family at 336 Jamison Ave., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Oct. 8, 2021.
