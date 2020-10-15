Jerald 'Jerry' W. Shuler Sr.

COPE -- Jerald "Jerry" W. Shuler Sr., of Cope, passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.

A private memorial service will be held.

Jerry was born on March 27, 1952, in Elloree, the son of the late Charlie Shuler and the late Betty S. Shuler. He was a member of Word of Life Pentecostal Holiness Church in Bamberg.

Survivors include his wife, Janice Padgett Shuler; son, J.R. Shuler (Myrna) and their daughter, Star Lynn Shuler; son, Jared "Spanky" Shuler (Cheryl) and their children, Jared "Bubba" Shuler Jr., Mason Shuler and Addyson Shuler; brother-in-law, Jay Padgett (Terry); sisters, Cathy Crosby (Tony) and Judy Felder (Kenny); brother, Jimmy Shuler; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Grove Park Hospice, Cheryl Shuler and Kim Ferris for their love and support during this difficult time.

