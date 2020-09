Jerome Jenkins

CAMERON -- We are saddened to announce the passing of Jerome Jenkins of 505 Boyce Lawton Drive on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Calhoun Convalescent Center.

Funeral plans will be announced later by Jenkins Funeral Home of Cameron.

The family will not receive guests, but friends may express their condolences to his daughter, Zenobia Williams, at 803-707-1068, and son, Rodney Jenkins, at 803-920-0921.