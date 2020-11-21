Jerry Cornelius Blewer

CORDOVA -- Mr. Jerry Cornelius Blewer, 79, was born on April 29, 1941, in Orangeburg County, the only son of the late Jeptha Cornelius Blewer and the late Eva Fogle Blewer. He passed away peacefully on Nov. 19, 2020, surrounded by his family, following an extended illness.

Jerry was a lifelong resident of Cordova. He was educated in the Edisto School District. He graduated from Edisto High School in 1959. He grew up helping his parents on the family farm.

Jerry loved fishing, hunting, playing UNO and sitting under the oak tree with his family.

He was previously co-owner of C&B Electric of Cordova and retired from the Maintenance Department of SCDOT in Bamberg, South Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife, Shirley Boltin Blewer.

Mr. Blewer is survived by a daughter, Penny Blewer Sanders (Phil) and a son, Randy Blewer (Sissy), both of Cordova; four granddaughters, Heather Carson McDaniel (Bradley) of Orangeburg, Ashton Elizabeth Blewer of Cordova; Hailey Danielle Carson (Heidi Daff) of Cordova and Layne Blewer Baltzegar (Zachary) of Neeses; four great-grandchildren, Keegan Daff, Liam Daff, Khaiden Blewer, Hadley McDaniel (and one on the way, Baby B); one special granddog, Gizzy of Cordova; and numerous other fur-grandbabies, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 21 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 2 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery in Cordova.

Pallbearers will be Mason Hughes, Wayne Baltzegar, Zachary Baltzegar, Phil Sanders, Bradley McDaniel, Keegan Daff, Liam Daff and Khaiden Blewer.

Jerry requested that anyone attending his funeral wear Jeans and a T-shirt and be comfortable. We request that all COVID-19 guidelines and safe distancing practices be observed.

Memorials may be made to NF2 Children's Tumor Foundation Mail Code: 6895 P.O. Box 7247 Philadelphia, PA 19170-0001 or to Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 3144 Cordova Road, Cordova, SC 29039