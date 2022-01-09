Menu
Jerry T. McKay
1938 - 2022
BORN
1938
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St.
Orangeburg, SC

Jerry T. McKay

SANTEE -- Jerry T. McKay, 83, of Santee, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Fellowship of Praise, 8280 Old Number Six Hwy, Santee. Pastor Ronnie Spires will be officiating. Burial will follow with full military honors at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Mr. McKay was born on Aug. 4, 1938, in Alabama. He was the son of the late George C. McKay and the late Victoria Miles McKay. He served his country for over 20 years in the United States Army. Mr. McKay was retired from SCDOT with over 21 years of service. He was a member of Fellowship of Praise Church in Santee. Mr. McKay enjoyed gardening and especially flowers that bloomed. He also enjoyed watching and attending NASCAR races. He was predeceased by his parents; sisters, Verna Stovall, Verla Nichols; brothers, Clayton McKay, G.C. McKay, Bobby Joe McKay and the Rev. Charles McKay.

Survivors include his wife of over 15 years, Rose Johnson Shuler McKay; children, Michael Citro (Edward Dozier), Theresa Alberghini (John), Nicholas Citro (Rose), Cynthia D. Shuler; son, raised in the home, Stanley Garvin (Grace); grandchildren, Joshua Alberghini, Sarah Alberghini, Shari Peterson, Kimberly E. Gunn, Michael Citro Jr., Domino Alberghini, Isabella Alberghini; four great-grandchildren; sister, Mary H. Quade; sisters-in-law, Odell Geneva Johnson (Edward), Annie J. McCollough (Johnny); brothers-in-law, Clay Johnson (Yvonne), Herbert Johnson (Billie), Roosevelt Johnson (Mary), and a number of nieces and nephews.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC
Jan
11
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Fellowship of Praise
8280 Old Number Six Hwy,, Santee, SC
Jan
11
Burial
Fort Jackson National Cemetery
4170 Percival Road, Columbia, SC

Our deepest sympathy to Rose McKay and family in the passing of beloved Jerry. We very much enjoyed the years he was a part of our church and we will miss him until we meet again. With loving thoughts and fervent prayers for His peace to surround you all. Phil. 4:7 Fellowship of Praise
Fellowship of Praise
Other
January 11, 2022
