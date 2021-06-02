Menu
Jerry Delmar Sweeper
FUNERAL HOME
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Hwy
Orangeburg, SC

Jerry Delmar Sweeper

ORANGEBURG -- Jerry Delmar Sweeper, 39, of 610 Moss St., Bowman, died May 30,2021, due to an automobile accident.

The funeral will be held at 12 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be held in Sandy Run Cemetery, Bowman.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Highway, Orangeburg, SC
Jun
6
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Highway, Orangeburg, SC
Glover's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m so sorry for your loss Mr .Sweeper Praying for you and your family
Veda Louis
June 5, 2021
My condolences and prayers are with you during this difficult time. Know that God will put no more on you than you can bear.
Yvonne Downing-Currie & Family
Family
June 5, 2021
Hi family. So sorry for our loss. Can find the words to say, I love you family, praying that the Lord help us thur ,
Frances Bruce
Family
June 4, 2021
Our prayers go out to the Sweeper family. Our brother-in-law was a very caring young man. God gives strength to the weary and increases power to the weak. Isaiah 40:29
Min. Calvin & Cynthia Wilson
Family
June 3, 2021
