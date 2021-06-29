Menu
Jesse James Glover Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Folk Funeral Home
17536 Heritage Hwy.
Denmark, SC

Jesse James Glover Sr.

DENMARK -- A Celebration of Life service for Jesse James Glover Sr., 74, of Denmark, will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Denmark, with military honors accorded. Pastor James Parker will be officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home in Denmark on Wednesday.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the staff at Circle of Love Home Health and Edisto Hospice of Orangeburg for the fine care, support and love that they have shown to Jesse and his family.

He passed away at his home on Sunday, June 27, 2021.

Born in Barnwell County, he was the son of the late Willie Glover and Emma Chavis Glover. He was married to the late Gloria Delaine "G.G." Glover. He was a self-employed paint and body man who loved to ride Harley-Davidson motorcycles; he especially enjoyed riding and spending time in the mountains. He owned and operated J.J.'s Paint & Body for years. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War and received a Purple Heart.

Survivors include his daughter, Tracie (Jud) Huggins of Denmark; son, J. J. (Barbara) Glover of Denmark; sister, Donna (Ted) McAlhany of Bamberg; brothers, Robert (Teresa) Glover of Bamberg, Dan (Debbie) Glover of Denmark; grandchildren, Jessica Glover, Codie Glover (Heather Sellers), Jesse James "Jay" Glover III, Whitney Stroman (James T. Saulisbury); great-grandchildren Addison Linder, Riley Linder, Annistyn Thompson, and Addilyn Thompson.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Frank and James Glover.

Folk Funeral Home Denmark, S.C., is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Folk Funeral Home, Denmark, SC
17536 Heritage Highway, Denmark, SC
Jun
30
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Folk Funeral Home, Denmark, SC
17536 Heritage Highway, Denmark, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Folk Funeral Home
Sad to hear this me Jesse, Frank, Tommy and LiL JJ we use to have a ball at the shop ,my very good friend RIP.
Joe james
Friend
June 29, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sanders Family (Denmark SC)
Other
June 29, 2021
TRACIE YOU AND FAMILY ARE IN MY PRAYERS,,, I KNOW YOUR FATHER AS A KIND AND GENTLEMAN....
PAULETTE MCDONALD
June 29, 2021
