Jessie Luke Davis Sr.

ORANGEBURG -- Jessie Luke Davis Sr.,42, of Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021.

Jessie was the husband of Suzanne Smith Davis.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Pine Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home. At other times, family and friends may call at the residence of Frances "Granny" Davis.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Todd Berry, Dan Garrick, Heath Crisp, Tripp Looper, Jimmy Chavis, Josh Wingard, Daniel Flake and John Felder.

Jessie was born in Aiken, a son of Wesley Oneal Davis and Jeanne Pennington Davis. Jessie was the owner and operator of J.L. Davis & Sons Trucking and Farming, LLC. He loved his work and enjoyed driving his Peterbilt truck and tractors on the farm. Jessie enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his boys, Luke, Chance and Logan, and his many friends. He was a member of Pine Hill United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Smith Davis; sons, Luke, Chance and Logan Davis; parents, Wesley Oneal Davis (Mary Jane) and Jeanne Davis; grandmother, Frances "Granny" Davis; brothers, Jamie Davis (Shanna) and Lewis Davis; a number of aunts and uncles; and a number of nieces and nephews. Jessie was predeceased by his grandfather, Lewis Wesley Davis, and grandparents, Otis and Louise Pennington.

Memorials may be made to Pine Hill United Methodist Church, 4125 Neeses Highway, Neeses, SC 29107.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.