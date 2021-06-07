Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jessie Luke Davis
FUNERAL HOME
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd
Orangeburg, SC

Jessie Luke Davis Sr.

ORANGEBURG -- Jessie Luke Davis Sr.,42, of Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021.

Jessie was the husband of Suzanne Smith Davis.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Pine Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home. At other times, family and friends may call at the residence of Frances "Granny" Davis.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Todd Berry, Dan Garrick, Heath Crisp, Tripp Looper, Jimmy Chavis, Josh Wingard, Daniel Flake and John Felder.

Jessie was born in Aiken, a son of Wesley Oneal Davis and Jeanne Pennington Davis. Jessie was the owner and operator of J.L. Davis & Sons Trucking and Farming, LLC. He loved his work and enjoyed driving his Peterbilt truck and tractors on the farm. Jessie enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his boys, Luke, Chance and Logan, and his many friends. He was a member of Pine Hill United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Smith Davis; sons, Luke, Chance and Logan Davis; parents, Wesley Oneal Davis (Mary Jane) and Jeanne Davis; grandmother, Frances "Granny" Davis; brothers, Jamie Davis (Shanna) and Lewis Davis; a number of aunts and uncles; and a number of nieces and nephews. Jessie was predeceased by his grandfather, Lewis Wesley Davis, and grandparents, Otis and Louise Pennington.

Memorials may be made to Pine Hill United Methodist Church, 4125 Neeses Highway, Neeses, SC 29107.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd, Orangeburg, SC
Jun
9
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd, Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Our hearts are overwhelmed with sadness. Jessie you have always been kind and compassionate. God knows the depths of your heart. We know your love will continue to shine within the legacy you leave in your boys. Praying for grace peace and mercy for your precious family.
Bert and Chi Walling
Friend
June 9, 2021
My dear Aunt Frankie, I am so very sorry to hear this news. Our prayers are with you. Love, Sylvia
Sylvia Weathers
Family
June 9, 2021
From your Family
June 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results