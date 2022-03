Jessie M. Hampton

ORANGEBURG -- Jessie M. Hampton, 98, of 1924 Myers Road, died March 27, 2022, at tRMC following a brief illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call her daughter, Ms. Evangeline Hampton, at 803-614-4072 and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will not be receiving guests due to COVID-19.