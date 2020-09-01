Menu
Jessie Mae Jones

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Jessie Mae Jones, 87, of 108 Eastwood Circle, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in the Glover's Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Baptist Church cemetery, Cope. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

She died Aug. 27 at The Oaks, Orangeburg, following an extended illness.

Viewing will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence of her niece, Maggie Dantzler, 2167 Atlantic Ave., Orangeburg, and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 1, 2020.
