Jessie Pou
FUNERAL HOME
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
902 Webster St.
North, SC

Jessie Pou

ORANGEBURG -- The graveside service for Minister Jessie Pou, 81, of Orangeburg will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg.

Minister Pou passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

The viewing will be from 12 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of her daughter, Elaine, 139 Mudslide Lane, Orangeburg.

Friends may also call the funeral home.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Oct. 7 to Oct. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
7 Entries
My deepest condolences to you and your family Elaine
Mary Goodley Green
Family
October 13, 2021
Sending heartfelt condolences and prayers to you and the family during this difficult time. May God give you all strength during this time.
Sylvia T Haigler-Corbit
Family
October 12, 2021
I´m sorry to hear of the passing of minister pou sending the family our deepest sympathy Angeline Edmonds and family
Linda Edmond Kelly
October 12, 2021
May you find comfort in the many memories you house in the chambers of your heart. Prayers and condolences. Medical Services of America Hospice (Orangeburg Team)
Chaplain Tobie Pollock
Other
October 11, 2021
Sorry to hear about the passing of Min, Jessie Pough. She will surely be missed by us. Sending our love to the family.
Brenda, Dexter, Brendan and Dajah Edmonds & The Edmonds Family
October 10, 2021
Sorry to hear of Min Pou passing. you are in my thoughts and prayers....Diane
Teresea Edmonds
October 9, 2021
My Sincere Condolences to the Family . Sorry to hear about the loss of your love one. She truly will be miss
Martha Colter
Other
October 7, 2021
