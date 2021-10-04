Menu
Jessie Mae Robinson
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Jessie Mae Robinson

Funeral services for Mrs. Jessie Mae Robinson, 96, of 1256 Lucky Leaf St., Orangeburg,will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Cedar Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery, 1401 Birch St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Harry Brown is officiating.

Mrs. Robinson passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, at her residence.

Visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7.

Friends may visit 193 Doc Elliott Retreat, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Oct. 4 to Oct. 7, 2021.
My deepest heartfelt condolences to the family doing this hard time.
Trina L Funchess
Friend
October 8, 2021
My deepest sympathy and condolences to the Robinson family, may God give you the strength to endure these dark and difficult days. God bless and keep you all.
Eartha Felder Coulter
Family
October 7, 2021
My condolences and deepest sympathy to the family from (Nita Dickson & family
Nita Dickson
October 5, 2021
