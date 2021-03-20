Menu
Jimmie B. Wolfe
FUNERAL HOME
Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home
4541 Savannah Hwy.
North, SC

Jimmie B. Wolfe

NEESES -- Jimmie B. Wolfe, 75, of Neeses, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Mr. Wolfe was born in Portsmouth, Virginia, a son of the late Algernon Blair Wolfe and the late Gladys Smith Eades.

Survivors include his loving companion, Cindy Daniels; a daughter, Melinda (Mark) Jones; sons, David Wolfe and Ronnie (Hope) Wolfe; grandchildren, Abigail (Alex) Smith, Ethan Wolfe, Chad Jones, Kayla Jones, Carrie Pace (Trip Garrick), Ashlynne Wolfe and Lizzie Wolfe; two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Harriet Eades.

Mr. Wolfe was predeceased by a brother, Ronald Wolfe.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com.

Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home is assisting the family.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Mar. 20, 2021.
