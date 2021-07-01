Menu
Jimmy Oliver
FUNERAL HOME
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Hwy
Orangeburg, SC

Jimmy Oliver

ORANGEBURG -- Jimmy Oliver, 70, of 440 Woodhaven St., died June 30, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, following an extended illness.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery, North.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat from Jul. 1 to Jul. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Highway, Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Glover's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our sincere condolences to you and your family family! Praying for the family!
Eddie & Emma Johnson
July 8, 2021
MY PRAYERS ARE WITH YOU
ESTELLE ROBINSON CLASSMATE
School
July 7, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Edharriet Baker
Family
July 5, 2021
my deepest sympathy to the family rest in peace cuz.
larry c edmonds sr
Family
July 2, 2021
My condolences to the family
Gladys. Davis Davis
Friend
July 2, 2021
My Deepest Sympathy to the family, Earth Has No Sorrow that Heaven Cannot Heal
Thelma S Watson
July 2, 2021
