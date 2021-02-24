Menu
Joan Allen Berry
FUNERAL HOME
Eutawville Community Funeral Home
440 Porcher Ave
Eutawville, SC

Joan Allen Berry

CEDAR HILL, Texas – A graveside service for Joan Allen Berry of Lareata Court, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in the Andrew Chapel Baptist Church cemetery, 559 Big Buck Blvd., Orangeburg.

She died Feb. 17.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Louis "Pop" Berry Jr., and daughter, Tamika Berry, both of the home; sons, Derrick Berry and David Allen, both of Dallas; her mother, Earline Bennett Allen of Cedar Hill and Rembert; father-in-law, Louis Berry of Bowman; sisters, Joanna Allen Gibbs (twin sister) of Rembert, and Lorraine Kim of Denver; and brother Greg Allen of Georgia.

Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb, 24, and from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 25, at Eutawville Community Funeral Home.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
24
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Eutawville Community Funeral Home
440 Porcher Ave, Eutawville, SC
Feb
25
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Eutawville Community Funeral Home
440 Porcher Ave, Eutawville, SC
Feb
25
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Andrew Chapel Baptist Church cemetery
559 Big Buck Blvd, Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Eutawville Community Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Berry and family, Wishing you peace to bring you comfort, courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to forever hold in your heart. William Matthis´s sisters...
Ann Murray
February 25, 2021
My condolences to the family of Joan Allen Berry. We were classmates at Hillcrest (class of 1975) and Joan was always such a pleasant person to be around. Her smile was contagious and she was a sweet person. You are in my prayers.
Geneva Wright Dennis
February 24, 2021
