Joe Gilmore Sr.

LEXINGTON -- Prophet Joe Gilmore Sr. ("Divey") was born Oct. 15, 1955 in Orangeburg County to the late Luewester Tyler-Gilmore and late Charlie Stroman. He transitioned from his earthly home on Sept. 17, 2020, at Agape Hospice House, where God called him into his eternal rest.

He attended school in the Orangeburg County School District. He worked many different jobs over the course of his life. He loved to cook, spend time outdoors and be with his family. Gilmore, as his wife affectionately called him, met her at a home Bible study group and shortly after got married on Aug. 28, 1991. They had three children, and he raised them wholeheartedly as their stay-at-home dad. Through them, he added three additional names to the Gilmore 5 Crew: Craig Johnson, Emerald Johnson and Jamaya Haltiwanger.

He was ordained as a prophet at The Holy Gospel Tabernacle and was currently attending Truth Baptist where he was faithfully working to serve God whereever he was needed in the ministry. Prophet Gilmore had a unique God-given gift to touch lives whereever he went.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Patricia Williams; brothers, James, Marion and Elijah Gilmore, Louise Gilmore Sr. and Samuel Tyler; a brother-in-law, James Williams Sr.; nephews, Jermaine Williams and James Williams Jr.; and an aunt, Rosa Clemons.

His memories will forever be cherished by his loving and devoted wife of 29 years, Minister Barbara Gilmore; his daughter, Imani Gilmore; his sons, Joe Gilmore Jr. and Tyler Gilmore; godchildren Shakeya Wolfe, Kimberly Brown and Isaiah Canzater; a grandson, Josiah Ethan Gilmore; sisters, Elouise (Richard) Jamison and Marylou (Billy Ray) Burkett; a brother, Buster Tyler; sisters-in-law, Maybell Tyler and Barbara Gilmore; brothers-in-law, Michael (Angela) Green, Pastor Terry (Celeste) Green , Calvin (Shana) Canzater and Woody Green; an aunt, Albertha Polite; mother-in-law, Patricia Green; a special aunt-in-law, Emma Foster; and a host of loved ones to include nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, as well as two special longtime friends, the Rev. Timothy Dicks and Mr. Larry Hudson.

The home-going celebration for Prophet Joe Gilmore Sr. will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home, 2930 Colonial Drive, Columbia.