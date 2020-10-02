Menu
Search
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joenelius Holman

Joenelius Holman

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Joenelius Holman, of 825 Stilton Road, will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at St. John Baptist Church Cemetery, Cameron, with the Rev. Carol J. Palm presiding.

Mr. Holman passed Sept. 26,2020, at Lexington Medical Center.

Public visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Al Jenkins Funeral of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 guidelines.

Friends will be received at the residence abiding by COVID-19 precautions or call his brother, Anthony Holman at (803) 570-6716 and the funeral home.

Email condolences may be sent to [email protected]


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times and Democrat on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.