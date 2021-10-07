Menu
Joh C. Fox
FUNERAL HOME
Brown & Son Funeral Home
5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd
Saint George, SC

John C. Fox

REEVESVILLE -- John C. Fox, 77, of Reevesville, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at his residence.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at Lovely Hill Baptist Church, 5905 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George. Burial will be held at St. Matthew Baptist Church, Reevesville.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).


Published by The Times and Democrat from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2021.
