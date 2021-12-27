Johannah Virginia "AnnJi" Hund Salley

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- Johannah Virginia "AnnJi" Hund Salley, 82, died on Dec. 22, 2021, after a long struggle with dementia.

A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, Orangeburg, on Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 1 p.m. The family will receive friends in the Presbyterian Centre immediately following the service.

AnnJi was born in Charleston on May 30th, 1939, a daughter of Paul Waldemar Hund and Margaret McDaniel Hund. She was educated in the Charleston and James Island schools and then graduated from Lander University with a major in music. Music was her love and passion, and she went on to teach music in the Lancaster and Charleston schools. She married Dr. Lawton Harris Salley from Orangeburg and was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. She was active in several service and social organizations. AnnJi's special place was the beach, and many happy vacations were spent on Edisto Island with family and friends. She was very involved at First Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir, played piano for the children's programs, organized the church library, and served the church for over 40 years.

She was predeceased by her brothers Paul Waldemar Hund and Robert McDaniel Hund, both of James Island.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Lawton Harris Salley; and her three children, Vivian Salley Skelton and husband Marshall of Wilmington, North Carolina, Lawton Harris Salley Jr. and his wife, Debbie, of Anderson, and George Mackay Salley and his wife, Kelli, of Spartanburg. Other survivors include eight grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Marshall, Maggie, and John Skelton, Hannah and Harris Salley, Mac, Dorothy, and Bennett Salley.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at The Commons at Brightmore and Liberty Hospice Services in Wilmington.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to First Presbyterian Church at 650 Summers Ave., Orangeburg, SC 29115 or to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.