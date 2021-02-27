Menu
John David Allen
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

John David Allen

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. John David Allen, 95, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. John Ritter and the Rev. Charcey Priester are officiating.

Mr. Allen passed away Thursday, Feb. 25, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19, the family requests that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone at 803-534-7539 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Feb. 27 to Mar. 9, 2021.
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Love you Joe and Family. From your first post or mention of your Dad. Instantly He became my Dad. And I was excited to see what he would next. Once I called to sing Happy Birthday and had a chance to speak to him I was Honored. Rest In Peace Sir. Joe and Family What Memories and Stories You Have.
Frances Slaughter
March 2, 2021
Know that we are here for you and family. Make you all find peace in knowing that you were truly blessed to have had your father so long, Made God's bless continue to be with you. Much Love.
Cosby & Shirley Washington
March 1, 2021
Harriet and family, you have my deepest sympathy for the loss of your father. God bless each of you.
Gwynette Polite
February 27, 2021
