John "Gus" Brown Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
902 Webster St.
North, SC

John 'Gus' Brown Jr.

NORTH -- Mr. John "Gus" Brown Jr., 90, of 232 Lightning Road, passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at Rice Estate Rehabilitation and Healthcare, Columbia.

The graveside service will be held at noon Wednesday, Dec. 29, in the Jerusalem Baptist Church cemetery, Jerusalem Road, North.

The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at the residence. Please adhere to CDC guidelines when visiting. Visitors are asked to wear a mask and social distance.

Friends may also call the funeral home.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
902 Webster St., North, SC
Dec
28
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
SC
Dec
29
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Jerusalem Baptist Church cemetery
Jerusalem Road, North, SC
Funeral services provided by:
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Debra Wise-West
December 31, 2021
My sincere condolences to the Brown family
Veta Edwards
December 29, 2021
Heartfelt condolences to my cousins and the entire Brown family for this great loss. May God Bless your dad with eternal peace. God Bless and Take Care, The Jones Family of Columbia, SC
Franklin Jones
December 29, 2021
My Heartfelt Sympathy to the Brown Family. He truly will be miss.
Martha Colter
December 29, 2021
