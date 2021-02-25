Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John E. "Johnnie" Burgess Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
902 Webster St.
North, SC

John E. 'Johnnie' Burgess Jr.

BRANDYWINE, Md. -- The graveside service for Mr. John E. "Johnnie" Burgess Jr., 59, of Brandywine, Maryland, formerly of Neeses, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Belleville Memorial Gardens in Orangeburg.

Due to the COVID-19 guidelines, visitation at the residence of his parents', Mr. and Mrs. John E. (Janie) Burgess Sr., is limited. The Burgess family will only receive phone calls from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the South Carolina State University Athletic Department, P.O. 7308, Orangeburg, SC 29117.

W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North is in charge of arrangements.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
15 Entries
To the Burgess family - my thoughts and prayers are with yo
Lisa Nicholson
March 25, 2021
You will be miss take your rest now you´re with GOD
Ruth Busby
March 15, 2021
To Mrs. Burgess and family, my sympathy for such a loss. May your heart be healed during this time.
DIANNE D PAUL
March 1, 2021
Extending My Sympathy and prayers to the Burgess family.
Louis Robinson Jr.
March 1, 2021
To the Burgess Family,
I wish to extend my most sincere condolences to the entire family.
Just know "When we lose a loved one here on earth, we gain an angel in heaven that watches over us.
May you take comfort in knowing that you have an angel to watch over you now."

GOD Bless you all! John's elementary classmate and friend!
Matthew Grays
Classmate
March 1, 2021
As our hearts weep for the earthly loss of our beloved Johnnie, we also smile inside when we think about his personality that filled up the room, his hearty laugh that accompanied a twinkle in his eye, his joy of cooking, especially barbecue, and his love for family and friends. He lives on eternally, especially in all of our hearts!
Monica K., Johnnie's cousin
February 28, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Eric and Madeline (Minnie) Hill
Family
February 27, 2021
Christine Marshall and Family
February 27, 2021
Our deepest condolences to the Burgess Family.
James Kennerly
February 26, 2021
We extend our sympathy and prayers to John Sr. Janie and the Burgess family. May God grant you peace and comfort during this time of bereavement. Louis Robinson Jr.
Louis Robinson Jr.
February 26, 2021
Dear John, Janie and the Burgess family: Extending heartfelt condolences and prayer during your bereavement. May God's love sustain you as each of you find solace in your indelible, precious memories of Little John. Prayers and Love always. Mary O. Robinson, Youngstown, OH
Ms. Mary O. Robinson
February 26, 2021
Deepest condolences to the family and friends of Johnny. May your memories always keep him near
Donna Kennerly Jacobs
February 25, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the Burgess Family.
Gwen Tobin Sweeney
February 25, 2021
My sincerest condolences to the Burgess family. As an older frat brother and coworker John was instrumental in helping me develop my career. He had a great sense of humor and personality. He will truly be missed!!
Yusuf
February 25, 2021
Deepest sympathy and condolences to the Burgess Family during this time of be bereavement, Johnnie will always be remembered by the community, friends,family, and schoolmates.
Marvin Kennerly
February 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results