NORTH -- John David Cassidy, 76, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021.

He was born Aug. 22, 1944, in Swansea, to the late J.C. and Jimmie K. Cassidy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Mendel and James.

Mr. Cassidy is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Betty G. Cassidy; two sons, John C. (Amy) of Rock Hill and Patrick David (Tangie) of Lexington; and four grandchildren, Christopher, Grayson, Wm. Cameron and Caroline. He is also survived by two sisters, Mavis Brown and Sara Richardson; a brother, William Cassidy (Shirley), and many nieces and nephews.

The family will accept visitors at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home in North on Sunday, June 20, from 6 to 8 p.m.

A mass of Christian burial will be conducted by Father Prasad Antony at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Orangeburg on Monday, June 21, at 11 a.m.

John's life reflected his wide range of talents from teaching high school to farming. He began his career as a builder and residential contractor. He loved his work and later taught building construction in high school, earning "Teacher of the Year" at Richland Northeast High School and eventually retiring from Swansea High School.

John was an avid sports fan and coached little league baseball for many years before coaching on the high school level. He also officiated high school basketball and served on the Lexington County Recreation Commission. He was committed to working with youth, teaching Sunday School and serving as a mentor for first-time youthful offenders. His steadfast faith and firm moral compass led him to be a highly engaged citizen who championed and stood up for equality, decency and justice for everyone.

After retiring from teaching, John built and operated the Cassidy Poultry Farm, spending many hours hunting, fishing and gardening with his grandchildren. He was devout in his faith, devoted to his family and treasured fellowship with friends. His bright and keen intellect, caring manner and wonderful smile will be missed by the many who knew and loved him.

The family would like to thank everyone from Pruitt Health Hospice, especially Megan and Linda, for the kind support given to them over the past two years.

