The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
John Caldwell Culler
1966 - 2022
BORN
1966
DIED
2022

John Caldwell Culler

WEST COLUMBIA -- John Caldwell Culler was born Oct. 26, 1966, in Sumter.

He attended River Oaks School and Willington in Orangeburg, and did a post-graduate year at The Orme School in Mayer, Arizona. He graduated from Anderson University. Caldwell had a kind heart and was loved by his friends and family. He loved his animals, especially his Scottish Terriers: Della, Gabbie and Effie.

He was a member

of IPTAY and a season ticket holder and was a fan of all Clemson sports teams. He died after a short illness at the Lexington Medical Center on March 14, 2022.

He is survived by his constant companion and partner, Miss Ellison Lott of West Columbia;

his mother, Mary Moore Culler Watson of Columbia;

a brother, Michael R. Culler Jr.; sister-in-law, Gayle Wurthmann Culler; and a niece, Amanda Dickens Culler of Sullivan's Island and Orangeburg.

He was pre-deceased by his father, Dr. M. Rodney Culler of Orangeburg.

A memorial service was held at the Trinity Cathedral Chapel in Columbia on March 17 with a visitation at his mother's home in Columbia.

Memorials may be made to your local SPCA or a charity of your choice.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Apr. 1, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
