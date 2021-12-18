John Henry Folk "Bug"

EHRHARDT -- John Henry Folk "Bug", 64, of 5943 Ehrhardt Road, died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Hampton County Regional Medical Center, Hampton.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in the Three Mile Creek Christian Church, Ehrhardt.

The Denmark Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m., Saturday.

The family and the funeral home ask that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask be worn while attending all services.