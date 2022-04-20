Menu
John Henry Glover
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Al Jenkins Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2396 Russell St
Orangeburg, SC

John Henry Glover

BRONX, N.Y. -- John Henry Glover, 80, of 820 E. 168th St., passed away April 9, 2022, at Bronx Lebanon Hospital.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

The family will be at 105 Stumphole Road, Elloree, but will not be accepting visitors due to COVID-19. Friends may contact brothers, Roosevelt Glover at 540-388-8723 or Willie Glover at 803-928-1815 or the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Apr. 20, 2022.
