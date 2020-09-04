Menu
John Glover

BOWMAN – Funeral services for John Glover, 53, of 167 Thelma Road, Bowman, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in Sandy Run Cemetery.

Mr. Glover died Thursday, Aug. 27, at Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

Viewing will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Friends may call at the residence of his aunt, Audrey Fogle, 6029 Vance Road, Bowman, and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 4, 2020.
