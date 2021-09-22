Menu
John Allen Hendrix Jr.
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021

John Allen Hendrix Jr.

NORTH -- John Allen Hendrix Jr., 70, of North, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Lexington Medical Center. Allen lost his fight with COVID.

Allen was born Sept. 19, 1950, in Columbia to the late John Allen Hendrix Sr. and Annie Belle Browder Hendrix.

He was employed for 38 years with AT&T as an electronics technician. He was a member of New Life Christian Fellowship of Orangeburg.

He was predeceased by his parents, sisters Ruth Bergstrom of Oregon and Jewell Hancock of Idaho, and grandson William Angel Jefferson of Columbia.

Allen is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carol Seyle Hendrix of the home; and son John Allen Hendrix III (Donna) of Orangeburg and daughter Ipek A. Jefferson (Byron) of Columbia. He is also survived by grandson Zachary D. Hendrix and granddaughter Jasmine S. Jefferson and a special daughter, Lisa Wingate of Columbia.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials in Allen's honor may be sent to Oliver Gospel Mission, P.O. Box 7697, Columbia, SC 29202.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear about ALLEN'S PASSING. HAVE not been in touch in quite a while but still remember our time growing up together. Praying for you all. Kenny Gray
Kenny Gray
September 23, 2021
VERY SORRY TO HEAR OF ALLENS PASSING OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH YOU AT THIS TIME OF LOSS.
DAVE ROBERTSON
Work
September 22, 2021
