John Inabinet III
FUNERAL HOME
Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews
2205 Liberty Street
Saint Matthews, SC

John Inabinet III

ST. MATTHEWS -- A memorial drop-in to celebrate the life of John Inabinet III will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Hayden's home at 1488 Burke Road, St. Matthews, SC, 29135. Family and friends can gather to express condolences and share stories about his life.

John "Hayden" Inabinet III was born on Jan. 12, 1970, in Orangeburg, to John Hayden Inabinet Jr. and Jane Inabinet. His father is a farmer in Calhoun County and his mother was a registered nurse.

He was predeceased by his granny, Vallie Crook Inabinet; his granddaddy, John Hayden Inabinet Sr.; brother-in-law, Mike Ripperdan; and father-in-law, Robert Cole.

Hayden graduated high school from Orangeburg Christian School and attended Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, where he received associate degrees in industrial technology in welding, industrial technology in machine tool, and industrial technology.

Hayden served as a maintenance mechanic and machinist at Zeus Industrial Products, where he valued his co-workers as well as his workplace. He loved working on and fixing things, especially for his family or his close friends. At one point in his life, he made a business out of this, Inabinet Small Engine.

An avid gun collector, Hayden found the most joy in target practice, putting together firearms, upgrading firearms with his kids, and spending time with his children in general. He made it known that he would do anything for his kids. He was a very creative "tinkerer," tradesman and friend to all. He would give the shirt off of his back and the last dollar in his wallet to anyone in need.

Hayden is survived by his wife of 29 years, Kristi Cole Inabinet; two children, Vallie Inabinet, a registered nurse of Columbia, and Logan Inabinet, a sophomore at the University of South Carolina; Bryan Foxworth, his future son-in-law; his brother, Delbert Inabinet (April); his sister, Becky Ripperdan; his parents, John Hayden and Jane Inabinet; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services were entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Jul. 2 to Jul. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
Fly high
Sheila inabinet
Other
July 12, 2021
We are so sorry! We love all of you very much! I pray that God will wrap his arms around each of you and give you strength, comfort, and peace during this horrific time in your life. I am here if and when you need me. With deepest sympathy!
Missy and Tony Mount
July 5, 2021
So sorry for your loss . The world is minus a great man that will truly be missed .
Mr. & Mrs. David Simmons
Work
July 3, 2021
We continue to keep you all in prayer. May God wrap you in His loving arms during this most difficult time Mike, Carla, Hannah And Garrett
Holt
Friend
July 3, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Praying for the family.
Teresa Meyers
July 2, 2021
My condolences to the family
Gladys. Davis Davis
July 2, 2021
