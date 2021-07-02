John Inabinet III

ST. MATTHEWS -- A memorial drop-in to celebrate the life of John Inabinet III will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Hayden's home at 1488 Burke Road, St. Matthews, SC, 29135. Family and friends can gather to express condolences and share stories about his life.

John "Hayden" Inabinet III was born on Jan. 12, 1970, in Orangeburg, to John Hayden Inabinet Jr. and Jane Inabinet. His father is a farmer in Calhoun County and his mother was a registered nurse.

He was predeceased by his granny, Vallie Crook Inabinet; his granddaddy, John Hayden Inabinet Sr.; brother-in-law, Mike Ripperdan; and father-in-law, Robert Cole.

Hayden graduated high school from Orangeburg Christian School and attended Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, where he received associate degrees in industrial technology in welding, industrial technology in machine tool, and industrial technology.

Hayden served as a maintenance mechanic and machinist at Zeus Industrial Products, where he valued his co-workers as well as his workplace. He loved working on and fixing things, especially for his family or his close friends. At one point in his life, he made a business out of this, Inabinet Small Engine.

An avid gun collector, Hayden found the most joy in target practice, putting together firearms, upgrading firearms with his kids, and spending time with his children in general. He made it known that he would do anything for his kids. He was a very creative "tinkerer," tradesman and friend to all. He would give the shirt off of his back and the last dollar in his wallet to anyone in need.

Hayden is survived by his wife of 29 years, Kristi Cole Inabinet; two children, Vallie Inabinet, a registered nurse of Columbia, and Logan Inabinet, a sophomore at the University of South Carolina; Bryan Foxworth, his future son-in-law; his brother, Delbert Inabinet (April); his sister, Becky Ripperdan; his parents, John Hayden and Jane Inabinet; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services were entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.