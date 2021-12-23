Menu
John Wilbur Jackson Jr.
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd
Orangeburg, SC

John Wilbur Jackson Jr.

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. -- John Wilbur Jackson Jr., 89, of Blowing Rock, N.C., passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Orangeburg.

Mr. Jackson was born in Orangeburg, a son of the late John Wilbur Jackson and Carmen Fersner Jackson. He retired from the Tennessee Department of Education. Mr. Jackson was a 1953 graduate of the University of South Carolina, with a bachelor's degree in education. He served in the U.S Air Force assigned to Korea and retired from the Air Force Reserves in 1981 as a lieutenant colonel. Mr. Jackson's retirement years were spent in Blowing Rock, where he was a former member of the Rotary Club and a Paul Harris Fellow.

He completed graduate studies at the University of Tennessee and worked in Nashville and Knoxville. He was a member of Kappa Sigma and Phi Mu Alpha fraternities. John was also a life member of the Retired Officers Association, the Tennessee Vocational Association, and the Association for Career and Technical Education.

Memorials may be sent to Orangeburg Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 488, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.comukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Dec. 23, 2021.
Dec
28
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Memorial Park Cemetery
Orangeburg, SC
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
