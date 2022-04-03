Menu
John Edgar "Eddie" Journey
FUNERAL HOME
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd
Orangeburg, SC

John Edgar 'Eddie' Journey

ORANGEBURG -- John Edgar "Eddie" Journey, 87, of Orangeburg, passed away March 27, 2022. He was the husband of Patsy Ulmer Journey.

Visitation and a memorial service will take place Friday, April 8, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 12:30 p.m., with Rev. Jerry French officiating. The military burial will take place at 3 p.m. at Fort Jackson National Cemetery.

John Edgar Journey was born in Decatur, Alabama, to the late Edgar Sharpe Journey and the late Thelma Martin Journey. John served in the United States Marine Corps from 1953 to 1973 and retired at the rank of captain. He was a Vietnam veteran and a Purple Heart recipient. After retirement from the Marine Corps, John was a manager at Greenwood Mills and then a plant manager at the Heilig-Myers distribution center. John loved his family and his loyal companions Bullet, Pard, Daisy, Fu Dog and Koko.

His survivors include his wife, Patsy, of the home; sons, Michael (Bonnie) Journey, Mitchell (Forde) Journey and Martin (Edde) Journey; grandsons, Graham Journey, Ben Journey, Stephen (Emily) Askew; granddaughter, Chavela (Page) Bryant; great-granddaughters, Tamara (Drew) Gump, Tinsley Askew; and great-grandsons, Kaden Bryant and Tristen Bryant.

John was predeceased by four brothers, John Martin Journey, William (Frances) Journey, Ben (Barbara) Journey, George Journey; and a sister, Anne (Samuel) Journey Draper.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 (woundedwarriorproject.org); or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org).

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.comukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868


Published by The Times and Democrat on Apr. 3, 2022.
