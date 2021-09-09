Menu
The Times and Democrat
John McCollum
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Folk Funeral Home
17536 Heritage Hwy.
Denmark, SC

John McCollum

NEESES -- Funeral services for John McCollum, 77, of Neeses, will be held at 2 o'clock p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Sunny Vista Church of God, North, with the Rev. Bobby Williams and the Rev. Obed Ortiz officiating; burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 10, at Folk Funeral Home, Denmark, and other times at the home on 248 Henry Road, Neeses.

John passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Born in Barnwell County, he was a son of the late George W. McCollum and Annis Williams. He attended Sunny Vista Church of God and retired from Ducane as a machinist having worked for 40 years. He loved fishing and especially fishing on the pontoon. He loved his grandchildren and liked to listen to country music.

Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Dorothy L. McCollum; three daughters, Cathy McCollum (Paul Phillips) of Neeses, Elizabeth "Liz" Bryant of Blackville and Carol Lee McCollum of Columbia; a son John Wayne McCollum of Neeses, grandchildren Hailey McCollum and Bentley Lubkin; and brothers David McCollum of Orangeburg and Frank McCollum of Bamberg.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, Daniel McCollum.

Folk Funeral Home Inc., Denmark, is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our online obituary at www.folkfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Folk Funeral Home
17536 Heritage Hwy. PO Box 367, Denmark, SC
Sep
11
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Sunny Vista Church of God
North, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Folk Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
