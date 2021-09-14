John Sims Murray Jr.

HARLEYVILLE -- John Sims Murray Jr., of Harleyville, widower of Dorothy Childers Murray, entered into eternal rest Sept. 12, 2021, at Trident Medical Center.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, in the Indian Field United Methodist Church cemetery, with Pastor Howard Proveaux and the Rev. Douglas Marchant officiating. Visitation will be an hour before the service.

Johnny was born June 21, 1955, in Orangeburg, a son of the late John Sims Murray Sr and Bernice Marchant Murray Jacobs. He was a graduate of Harleyville-Ridgeville High School, a heavy equipment operator for OL Thompson Construction and a former cement plant employee. He was a member of Indian Field United Methodist Church. He was predeceased by brothers, Roger William Murray, Ronnie Jacobs, James Jacobs and Roger Jacobs.

Surviving are a son, John Sims Murray III of Harleyville; stepson, John Cecil (Theresa) Savage of Dorchester; stepdaughters, Alice (James) Clark, Brenda (Ricky) Littell and Barbara Annette (John) Moody, all of Harleyville; grandchildren, Brandon Clark, Jordan Clark, Chris Sible, Jennifer Minus, John Savage, James Savage, Jeremy Savage, Kayla Fralix, David Fralix, John Moody Jr., Angel Moody, Kevin Moody, Victoria Murray and John S. Murray IV; and great-grandchildren, Hailey Sible, Brittany Harlow, Chris Sible Jr., Andsley Connor, Gavin Thorpe, Jaycee Kopatch, Maggie Kopatch, Buck Kopatch, John Moody III, Jacob Moody, July Moody, Josie Moody, Harley Moody, Kevin Moody Jr., Hugo Moody, Zachary Moody, Julian Minus, Tristan Minus, Jaxson Minus, John John Savage, Kloey Savage, Joseph Savage, Aubree Savage, Kinzlee Savage, Ashton Wagers, Stella Savage, A'Rihanna Coleman, Gabriella Wamer, Kayden Fralix, Chenoa Smith, Anastasia Alewine, Isabella Alewine and Jacob Scott; sisters, Betty M. Childers and Cindy M. Childers; a brother, Jeffery (Betty) Murray; and a stepbrother, Lloyd (Nicole) Jacobs.

Memorials may be made to St. George Pentecostal Holiness Church, 110 Reed St., St. George, SC 29477.