John Randall Bunch Jr

BAMBERG -- It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John Randall (Randy) Bunch Jr., 56, Sept. 8, 2020. He was a native of Bamberg and lived of North Augusta. He was the beloved husband of Karla Boynton Sims Bunch. He was a son of Dolores Hilton Bunch and the late John Randall Bunch Sr.

He was born July 27, 1964, and treasured his hometown which is filled with family and friends.

He is survived by his sister Candice (Brian) Darnell; his sons, John Randall (Trey) Bunch III and Cameron Hilton Bunch; his stepsons. Ashton Lee Sims and Alexander William Sims; his aunts and uncles, Allen (Sallye) Bunch, Sheryl (George) Benton and Ginger Bunch, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Harper Joseph Bunch; his uncle Ronald Bunch; and his grandparents, John P. (Agnes) Bunch and Laban B. (Thelma) Hilton.

He graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1987 with a degree in criminal justice. This led to a career with the S.C. Probation organization where he then transitioned to the U.S. Federal Probation organization where he spent 23 years before retiring in December 2017. He then went on to continue working at the Alston Wilkes Society, acting as a case manager helping veterans to find residences and work.

He received the U.S. Probation Officer of the Year for the District of S.C. in 2002 and served in the S.C. Army National Guard for six years.

Randy was an avid USC Gamecock fan who enjoyed nothing more than attending their football games. He had many friends and never met a stranger as he always would ask where they were from and who their family was.

Thank you to all his family and friends for all the visits and support during his illness.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at First Baptist Church of Bamberg, with burial to follow in South End Cemetery in Bamberg. Visitation will occur from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 11, in the fellowship hall at First Baptist Church of Bamberg.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Bamberg.or the Alston Wilkes Society at alstonwilkessociety.org

Cooner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements, 287 McGee St., Bamberg (803-245-2828).