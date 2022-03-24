John Calhoun (J.C.) Reeves Jr.

REEVESVILLE -- John Calhoun (J.C) Reeves, 83, lifelong resident of Reevesville, passed away on Tuesday night, March 22, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at Reevesville Baptist Church on Friday, March 25, at 2 p.m.m with the Rev. Aaron Hawk and Dr. Ron Heddle officiating. Visitation will be held one hour before the service. Burial will follow in Bryant-Reeves Cemetery.

J.C. was born April 19, 1938, in Reevesville, a son of the late John Calhoun and Ida Mae Dukes Reeves. Surviving is his loving wife of 63 years, Peggy Moorer Reeves; together they have four children and eight grandchildren. He was a 1956 graduate of St. George High School. J.C. was a lifelong member of Reevesville Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and trustee, and was an active member of the Adult II Sunday School Class. He was co-owner of Reeves Brothers Poultry Farm and retired from the S.C. Forestry Commission. He loved spending time on the farm with his family, fishing, working in the garden, and visiting with friends to share vegetables.

Surviving are his wife of the home; daughter Becky (Ralph) Proctor of Reevesville; Jeff (Lynne) Reeves of Elloree, Greg (Jill) Reeves of St. George, Kevin (Tracy) Reeves of Reevesville; grandchildren Jonsey Proctor, Taylor Reeves, Jesse Reeves, Reeves (Laura) Proctor, Matthew Reeves, Madison Reeves, Addie Daveron Reeves and Sabine Reeves; brother Douglas (Anne) Reeves; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by a brother, Ellis Reeves; sisters, Druesilla Linet and Jonnie Mae Reeves; and sister-in-law, Joyce Myers.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Jesse Reeves, Reeves Proctor, Matthew Reeves, Dr. Len Reeves, Lowell Myers and Walter Myers.

Memorials may be made to Reevesville Baptist Church or to Reeves-Bryant Cemetery.