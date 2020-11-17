John Ryant

COPE – Funeral services for John Ryant, 68, of 161 Lincoln St., will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in the Glover's Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be held in the Canaan United Methodist Church cemetery. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

He died Nov. 11 at the Regional Medical Center.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

