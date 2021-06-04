Menu
The Times and Democrat
John Henry Thomas Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Hwy
Orangeburg, SC

John Henry Thomas Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- John Henry Thomas Jr., 48, of 1356 Lands End Road, died June 2, 2021, at his residence following a brief illness.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in Bowman Family Cemetery, Bowman.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat from Jun. 4 to Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Highway, Orangeburg, SC
Jun
9
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Highway, Orangeburg, SC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the Family, I send my condolences for the lost of your love one. I know we don't understand and we will never understand but trust God and know his plan is much bigger and greater than ours. God will get you through your time of lost and give you the tools to heal . I am praying for the family, God bless with much love for you all!!!!!
Stacey Williams
Friend
June 8, 2021
I am sending my love to the family. Lean not to your own understanding, trust God he will lead you all in the way that you all should go. What we all should know is to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. Love you guys to Life and may God keep you all in perfect peace God Bless
Rose Darby
Friend
June 6, 2021
To the family, may God grant you the peace of understanding and make your sorrows and pain bearable. Make JT rest in peace with the ancestors. He will be missed greatly. Love Sherry (Whetstone) and Clarence Parker.
Sherry Parker
Friend
June 5, 2021
Our deepest sympathy and condolences to the Thomas Family.My thoughts and prayers are with you during this time of sorrow.May God continues to comfort and keep you´re in Peace.
Gracie M.Franklin &Family
Friend
June 5, 2021
My condolences to the family of JT and you are going to be missed by many my brother. Rest in power with the ancestors and one love.
Terry Frederick
June 5, 2021
