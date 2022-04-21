Menu
Johnell Reed Ohonba
1950 - 2022
BORN
1950
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Viewing
Apr, 22 2022
10:00a.m.
St. Paul Baptist Church
Johnell Reed Ohonba

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Johnell Reed Ohonba, 71, of 1477 Huntington Drive, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at St. Paul Baptist Church, 2259 Rowesville Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Dr. C.C. Priester is officiating

Ms. Ohonba will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Ms. Ohonba passed away on Saturday, April 9, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 21. Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and a mask must be worn to attend funeral services.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Apr. 21, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
21
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE, Orangeburg, SC
Apr
22
Viewing
10:00a.m.
St. Paul Baptist Church
2259 Rowesville Rd, Orangeburg, SC
Apr
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Paul Baptist Church
2259 Rowesville Rd, Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending my condolences and prayers to the family.
Annette Morrison
Friend
April 21, 2022
My condolence goes out to you and your family
Jean Ragin
Friend
April 13, 2022
