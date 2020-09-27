Johnnie Cooper Helmly

EUTAWVILLE -- Johnnie Cooper Helmly, 88, of Eutawville, wife of the late George "Buddy" Helmly of 43 years, entered into eternal rest on Sept. 26, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Born on Aug. 16, 1932, in Myrtle Beach, Johnnie was a daughter the late John Dill Cooper and Laura Hattie Cooper. Johnnie was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Vance, part of the family business and a home maker. She enjoyed her grandchildren and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her two sons, George Keith (Lea) Helmly and Kevin Lee (Debbie) Helmly; two grandchildren, Kristi Lee Helmly, Zachary Keith Helmly; one sister-in-law, Emmie Cooper; and one brother-in-law, Billy Joe Calhoun.

The late George Buddy Helmly and seven sisters and two brothers preceded her in death.

The graveside service will be held at Eutawville Cemetery.

The service will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Johnnie`s memory may be sent to Hope Lutheran Church Vance, SC.

Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https:/www.avingerfh.com

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059, (803) 496-3434.