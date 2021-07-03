Dr. Johnnie Jenkins Jr.

ORANGEBURG – Graveside services for Dr. Johnnie Jenkins Jr., 70, of 311 Whipporwill Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 7.

Dr. Jenkins died Thurday, July 1, at Prisma Health Baptist following an extended illness.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not be receiving guest due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfunerlhome.com.