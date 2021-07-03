Menu
Dr. Johnnie Jenkins Jr.
Dr. Johnnie Jenkins Jr.

ORANGEBURG – Graveside services for Dr. Johnnie Jenkins Jr., 70, of 311 Whipporwill Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 7.

Dr. Jenkins died Thurday, July 1, at Prisma Health Baptist following an extended illness.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not be receiving guest due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfunerlhome.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Highway, Orangeburg, SC
Heartfelt Sympathy, Condolences, and Prayers to my Amazing Classmate and Friend Emma Julia Lockett Jenkins during the lost of your Beloved Husband. My heart is heavy and deeply grieved by the death of my Classmate and Friend Johnnie. He will be sorely missed because of his jovial and kind spirit. May you be comforted by the Love and Peace of God as you remember the joy, laughter, special occasions, and love you both shared for each other.
Bessie H. Byrd
Friend
July 10, 2021
Rest well "Dr. J"! Thanks for ALL of the great memories and more importantly, the knowledge you gave us. Lesa and Andrew Jackson
Andrew F. Jackson
School
July 8, 2021
Sorry to hear of your loss, praying for the family.
Deacon Larry & Sister Judy CleckleY
July 8, 2021
Uncle Johnnie, my favorite uncle. I'll always remember your last day home and your words of comforting me..."I'm just glad you're here". Uncle Johnnie - Your favorite tag line we said daily..."Everyday is a great day EXCEPT for people!" ...and your 'Down in the valley waiting to go home song. You'll always be will us. We Love you so much! I know you have God laughing in Heaven. I'm at peace, because you told me you was ready to be the Lord!
Ava Lockard-Mohamed
Family
July 8, 2021
My sincere sympathy to the family. May God continue to bless you and your family
Sandra B Salley
Friend
July 7, 2021
Dr. J, an outstanding instructor and all around great person. My deepest condolences and sympathy for the family.
Moultrie T. Glover, Jr.
School
July 7, 2021
Prayers and condolences to the Jenkins Family. Remember God will never leave you nor forsake your family as you mourn your love one.
Elizabeth Wilson
Work
July 7, 2021
"Our sympathy is with you and the family in your time of grieving! Cuz Johnnie will be missed!
Ronald Ellis
Family
July 7, 2021
When I think of Dr. J, 1 of his favorite word "Mind Boggling" and that word have stuck with me since 9 years ago. He was the smartest and wisest instructor I ever met. I am very sorry to hear this and my deepest condolences to the family. In heaven where eternal happiness stay. Fly on Dr. J!
Aundra Funderburk
School
July 7, 2021
Bro. Johnny and the Jenkins Family have been a Rock and source of kindness to Mother Janie Johnson's Fa mily for many years. Deepest sympathies and condo lences to the Family. You're uplifted in Prayer during this difficult time.
Cynthia Patton-Johnson
Family
July 5, 2021
Uncle Johnny, you will be missed. Know your niece Vernessa loves you but God loves you more! Tell my daddy and my uncles I said hello! My heart is sad but by God's grace you are at peace with God! Love because of Calvery Nessa
Vernessa Washington
Family
July 5, 2021
I knew Dr. Jenkins as a good friend to my brother David. My condolences to his wife. May you find comfort in the many years you had together. God be with you.
Catherine Longshore Simpson
July 4, 2021
May God continue to bless your Family and may your legacy live on thru the lives you have touched.
Eric L Hubbard
Friend
July 4, 2021
With heartfelt sympathy you have my deepest condolences on the lost of a dear true friend praying your strength during this difficult time .he will TRUELY be miss by all who knew and loved him rest on Dr Jenkins your in the hand of the Master sleep on my friend.it saddens our heart to loose you but God knows best.
Patricia Bailey
July 4, 2021
Rest in peace my friend. You will be miss by many. God bless your family.
Henry J. Robinson & Family
Work
July 3, 2021
So long Dr. J. A good friend and a great man.
Ashok kabisatpathy
Work
July 3, 2021
Rest In Peace Cousin You will truly be miss
Lois Jenkins Willis
Family
July 3, 2021
