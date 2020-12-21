Johnnie Mae Jones

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Memorial services for Ms. Johnnie Mae Jones, 67, of 6130 Andrew Thomas Drive, Apt. 2020, Charlotte, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Bishop Bobby Jones is officiating.

Mrs. Johnnie Mae Jones, daughter of the late John Wesley Jones II and the late Elouise Brown, was born Jan. 2, 1953. She departed this life Nov. 28, 2020.

She accepted Christ at an early age and joined New Bethany Baptist Church, Fort Motte, South Carolina, before moving her membership to University City Church, Charlotte. This church membership allowed her to travel to many destinations. Her most talked about was the trip that she took to Israel and the city of Jerusalem. While there, she was able to walk the path of Jesus and dipped her feet in the Jordan River.

She was educated in the public schools of Calhoun County, South Carolina, and was a 1971 graduate of John Ford High School. She then attended Central Piedmont Community College, where she earned a degree in nursing. Upon graduation, she accepted positions at Baptist Medical Center and Providence Hospital in Columbia, South Carolina. She then relocated to Charlotte, North Carolina, and worked as an emergency room nurse at Charlotte Memorial Hospital and Carolina Medical Center, until she retired. After retirement, she took a position as a travel nurse specializing in wound care with Life Preference Purpose Family Center. Her career spanned over 44 years, where she shared her love for Christ with whoever would listen. She believed her constant contact with her patients and their families gave her greater opportunity to share her testimony and the word of God.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David Jones, and one sister, Joyce J. Boneparte.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, two daughters, Tonya Roseboro and Ashley Sierra Jones; two grandsons, David Roseboro and Romeo Combs; three sisters: Georgia (Nathaniel) Stroman, Elizabeth (Steven) Jones, and Dorothy (Joe) Boneparte; three brothers, Sammie Jones, John Wesley Jones III, and Bishop Bobby Jones; three sisters-in-law, Lelia M. Jones, Vera Jackson and Deborah Jones; two brothers-in-law, Marion Boneparte and Richard Jones; special friends, Jessie Hailey Campbell, Bertha Burton, and Vanessa Cooper; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

