Johnnie Mae Sheppard-Williams
FUNERAL HOME
Carroll Mortuary
12389 Heritage Hwy
Bamberg, SC

Johnnie Mae Sheppard-Williams

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Johnnie Mae Sheppard-Williams, 70,, formerly of Bamberg, died Friday, May 28, 2021, at Duke Raleigh Hospital in Raleigh.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Williams Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, Ehrhardt.

The Bamberg Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

Viewing for the public will be held on Thursday from 1 to 7 p.m. at the chapel.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Williams Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery
Ehrhardt, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Carroll Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the Sheppard-Williams family. A wonderful lady she was. We will miss you, may god bless.
James & Charlotte Breland
June 9, 2021
To the family, we extends our heartfelt condolences, Johnny Mae was always a sweet loveable person. She will truly be missed.
Martha G Holmes and Frances Manigo
June 6, 2021
Love you Auntie I will always have good memories at your house #200RaceSt no more pain you will be missed so much
Jermaine Mcneill
Family
June 6, 2021
A Wonderful Lady she was. We always had a good conversation. Always would tell me, where i could get a slice of cake. God said Enough it´s time to take it to the house! Family get caught up to meet her. Sister is there waiting for us. God will give you strength to endure the lost of Such a REAL person!
Tyrone & Audrey Stroman
Friend
June 5, 2021
Aww, I will miss her. I loved her spirit and the fact that she was very wise. Everytime, I came to Bamberg I go looking for her. She will be deeply missed.
Jovita Kelly
Friend
June 5, 2021
The sweetest person to be around!! My condolences family!
Latresa Dicks
June 4, 2021
Johnnie was funny always said interesting things when we saw each other.family you have my condolences and I pray your comfort in the lord as you all go through bereavement.
Mary Moody
June 4, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Rhonda Alston
Friend
June 4, 2021
