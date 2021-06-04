Johnnie Mae Sheppard-Williams

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Johnnie Mae Sheppard-Williams, 70,, formerly of Bamberg, died Friday, May 28, 2021, at Duke Raleigh Hospital in Raleigh.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Williams Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, Ehrhardt.

The Bamberg Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

Viewing for the public will be held on Thursday from 1 to 7 p.m. at the chapel.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.