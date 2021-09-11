Menu
Johnny Lee Dukes
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Williams Funeral Home - Elloree
2857 Cleveland Street
Elloree, SC

Johnny Lee Dukes

ELLOREE -- Graveside services for Mr. Johnny Lee Dukes, 75, of 371 Lexington Road, Elloree, will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Mt. Zion AME Church Cemetery, 2879 Old #Six Hwy., Elloree with the Rev. Roberta Jackson, pastor and the Rev. Pamela M. Jacobs officiating. COVID-19 precautions, including masks, will be required for persons attending the services.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family is not receiving visitors at the residence; however, condolences can be expressed to his daughter Nicole Dukes at 803-837-3545. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via: [email protected] Friends may call the funeral home.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Service
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Williams Funeral Home
2857 Cleveland Street, Elloree, SC
Sep
14
Graveside service
11:00p.m.
Mt. Zion AME Church
2879 Old Number Six Hwy, Creston
Funeral services provided by:
Williams Funeral Home - Elloree
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Love Rachel
Rachel Gayles
Family
December 14, 2021
Going to miss you Mr Johnny
Kendall Oliver
Friend
September 14, 2021
TO DAWN & NICOLE. YOUR DAD WAS ONE OF THE BEST HE REALLY ADORE HIS DAUGHTERS. REMEMBER THE MEMORIES THAT YALL SHARE UNTIL YOU MEET AGAIN.
STANLEY & ANNIE D. PELZER
Family
September 14, 2021
TO DAWN AND NICOLE YOUR DAD WAS THE BEST. HE REALLY LOVE HIS GIRLS. CHERISH THE MEMORIES DELORIS & STANLEY PELZER SR
retired
September 14, 2021
We send our sincere condolences to you&family. Johnny was a very kind gentleman with a beautiful smile and we will miss him dearly.
Lillie Kinley
September 13, 2021
Dawn and Nicole, You have my deepest sympathy. Johnny was the most loving and dependable person, with a priceless smile. He loved everyone and was loved by all. Thanks for sharing your dad with us.
Willie Mae Johnson, NFCC Purple Hats Society
September 12, 2021
Jill Williams
September 12, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the Dukes family in your time of loss. Johnny was a kind person to all who knew and accepted him. He truly will be missed. To God Be The Glory. Peace!
Jill Williams
September 12, 2021
Didn´t know that last week we´re going to be my last time talking to you, we can´t sit outside and cut the fool no more, no more listening to when you coming in playing your loud gospel music, May your soul remains at rest! Rest Easy Neighbor! Sending Healing Prayers To The Dukes Family.
Aundra Funderburk
Friend
September 11, 2021
To Dawn and the Rest of the Family,

You have my deepest sympathy during this time and I pray God's strength for you.
Catherine Huggins
Friend
September 10, 2021
