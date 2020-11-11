Johnny Wilson

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Johnny Wilson, 58, of 611 Dusty Drive, Orangeburg, passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Summerville Medical Center, Summerville.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

The family will receive friends at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Brenda Wilson, 611 Dusty Drive, Orangeburg, and she can be contacted by phone at 803-539-0878 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

