Jonathan Dale Kearse

Jonathan Dale Kearse

OLAR -- Jonathan Dale Kearse, 57, known as Jon, departed this world unexpectedly but peacefully at his residence near Olar this week.

At the time of his passing, he was working on one of the many electronics projects or repair jobs that he had assisted friends with over the years. A 1986 graduate of Clemson University with an electrical technology degree, Jon spent most of his career in the field of mobile communications in which he was well-respected for his technical expertise. But even at a very young age he was best known for his willingness to help folks in his spare time with repair projects and in many cases invented new ways to solve their mechanical problems. He was also known throughout the years to always greet family and friends with a smile on his face and a welcoming attitude.

Jon is survived by his stepmother and father, June and Chester Kearse Sr. of Fairfax; son, William Manning Kearse of Summerville; daughter and son-in-law, Shellie and Jake Barker of the Isle of Palms; grandson, Sheldon Manning Kearse; granddaughter, Braelyn Madison Kearse; sister-in-law and brother, Tracey and Ched Kearse; as well as stepsister, Cindy Segars and her husband Tim.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Ethel Loadholt Kearse; and eldest son, Jonathan Dale Kearse Jr.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov 28, 2020, at St. Nicholas Lutheran Church Cemetery near Fairfax. COVID-19 precaution protocols are encouraged for those attending.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Nicholas Lutheran Church, where Jon was currently serving on the church council. The address of the treasurer is P.O. Box 138, Olar, SC 29843.

Keith Smith Funeral Service, 128 Water St., Allendale, SC 29810 (803-584-2492) is in charge of arrangements.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
St. Nicholas Lutheran Church Cemetery
, Fairfax, South Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Keith Smith Funeral Service
