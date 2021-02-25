Menu
Joseph Eldridge Evans
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St.
Orangeburg, SC

Joseph Eldridge Evans

BAMBERG -- Joseph Eldridge Evans, 74, of Bamberg, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, after a brief illness.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, at Word of Life Pentecostal Holiness Church, 85 North St., Bamberg. The Rev. Tyler Spinner will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. at Word of Life Pentecostal Holiness Church prior to the memorial service.

Mr. Evans was born May 11, 1946, in Beaufort County. He was the son of the late Laurie Eugene Evans and the late Reta Lucille Mixon. He was retired from the Bamberg Board of Public Works after 33 years as a lead lineman. Mr. Evans was predeceased by two grandsons, Kevin Stokes and Dustin Evans.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Jane Crocker Evans; sons, Joe Evans,Jr. (Rebecca) and Robbie E. Evans (Stephanie); daughter, June Stokes; four grandchildren, Dillon Evans (Kellie), Logan Evans (Amber), Tori Evans and Katie Stokes; two great-grandchildren, Callie Evans and Lydia Evans; and sister, Mary Jane Trent.

Memorials may be made to Thompson Funeral Home Inc., 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
28
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Word of Life Pentecostal Holiness Church
85 North St, Bamberg, SC
Feb
28
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Word of Life Pentecostal Holiness Church
85 North St, Bamberg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will always have good memories of Joe. He was a great husband, father and friend to so many people people including me. Joe was also just a very good person; maybe the best thing you can say about someone. My thoughts and prayers to Jane, Joe Jr, June and all family members
Rick Pinson
March 3, 2021
Dear Mrs. Jane and Family, I am so sorry for your loss. Mr. Joe was such a wonderful person and will be missed by everyone that knew him. I will always remember our early morning breakfast conversations at Betty´s Quick Stop. Mr. Joe had a way of entertaining us all and always enjoyed pouring coffee for everyone (even Bill occasionally). My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family, Respectfully, Joshua Montgomery
Josh Montgomery
February 28, 2021
Mrs. Jane & Family ,Please know you & your family have our Deepest Sympathy, Condolences,Love & most Heartfelt Prayers . May God continue to Bless & Strengthen each one of you.
Brenda & Bobby Smith
February 26, 2021
