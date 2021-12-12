Joseph 'Jody' Smalls

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Deacon Joseph "Jody" Smalls, 69, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Belleville Memorial Gardens, Orangeburg, with interment to follow. The Rev. Joseph Zimmerman is officiating.

Joseph was born March 16, 1952, to the late Deacon Leroy Smalls and Lela Smalls. On Saturday, Dec. 11, he departed this life for eternal rest at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Joseph was a 1972 graduate of Wilkinson High School. Also, he was a United States Army veteran, military police, star pitcher for Wilkinson High School baseball team, selected to The Times and Democrat All-Area High School Baseball Team (1970), one of three Black high school baseball players to integrate Orangeburg Post Four American Legion Baseball Team (1970), and an original member of the Orangeburg Mets Baseball Team. He was the owner of Smalls Fencing Company and took joy in his work, and he was known as the fence man in the red truck and didn't need a sign.

Joseph was born and reared in a Christian home. He was a member of Macedonia Church, where he was deacon and served until his health failed.

Deacon Smalls was preceded in death by one daughter, Nikieia Corley; sister, Lillie Seels; and brothers, Willie Smalls and Leroy Smalls Jr.

Deacon Smalls was married to the late Sandra Leila Jo Pou Smalls Russell. To this union, two children were born. He later married the late Stephanie Kelly Raines-Smalls. One son was born to this union.

Deacon Smalls leaves to cherish his fond memories one daughter, Anginida J. Smalls of Wilmington, Del.; two sons, Jordan Smalls of Orangeburg and Sandus Bowman of Greenville; four grandchildren, Savontre Smalls of Concord, N.C., Jaden Johnson and Jakia Hill of Wilmington, Del., and Daysharya Mack of Orangeburg; three sisters, Eartha (John) McClary of Charleston, Leola (Willie) Funchess and Barbara (Richard) Zimmerman of Orangeburg; two special cousins, Earl Nicks of North Carolina and Eddie Nicks of Orangeburg; one special sister-in-law, Louise Smalls of Orangeburg; mother-in-law, Janie Raines of Orangeburg; and a host of other relatives and dear friends.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family requests you do not visit the home; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his sister and brother-in-law, Mrs. Leola (Willie) Funchess at 803-534-3985 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions by wearing your mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.