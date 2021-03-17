Joseph 'Joey' William Stack

ORANGEBURG -- Joseph "Joey" William Stack, 52, of Orangeburg, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 13, 2021.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 18, at Bowman Memorial Cemetery in Bowman. The Rev. J. Todd Horton and Dustin Metts will be officiating.

The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Jimmy Miller, Joey Stack, Dustin Metts, Cameron Parker, Jeff Till, Tyler Tschantre, Scotty Scott, Alton Chavis and James Johnson Jr.

Joey was born on April 6, 1968, in Orangeburg, the son of the late David N. Stack and the late Alice Jean McGugan. He graduated from Bowman High School class of 1986. He went on to marry Melissa "Lisa" Stack on March 25, 1989. Joey was a hard-working truck driver with Orangeburg Redi Mix for almost 27 years where he developed many friendships. He never met a stranger and was loyal to anyone that he loved. Joey loved "his girls" (his wife and daughter), and always wanted to make sure that they were loved and taken care of. He was "one of a kind" and was a wonderful husband, father and friend. He will be missed by everyone that knew and loved him.

He leaves to cherish, his wife of 32 years, Melissa "Lisa" Stack; daughter, Jennifer Stack Goodwin (Michael); three brothers, David Stack (Lisa), Tony Stack, Tom Stack; special brother and sister-in-law, Clint Metts (Pam); mother-in-law, Evelyn Metts; stepfather, Billy McGugan; special sister-in-law, Michelle Stack; nieces and nephews that he loved like his own; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, special co-workers; and fur babies, Ranger, Timber and Squiggy.

