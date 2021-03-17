Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph William "Joey" Stack
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St.
Orangeburg, SC

Joseph 'Joey' William Stack

ORANGEBURG -- Joseph "Joey" William Stack, 52, of Orangeburg, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 13, 2021.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 18, at Bowman Memorial Cemetery in Bowman. The Rev. J. Todd Horton and Dustin Metts will be officiating.

The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Jimmy Miller, Joey Stack, Dustin Metts, Cameron Parker, Jeff Till, Tyler Tschantre, Scotty Scott, Alton Chavis and James Johnson Jr.

Joey was born on April 6, 1968, in Orangeburg, the son of the late David N. Stack and the late Alice Jean McGugan. He graduated from Bowman High School class of 1986. He went on to marry Melissa "Lisa" Stack on March 25, 1989. Joey was a hard-working truck driver with Orangeburg Redi Mix for almost 27 years where he developed many friendships. He never met a stranger and was loyal to anyone that he loved. Joey loved "his girls" (his wife and daughter), and always wanted to make sure that they were loved and taken care of. He was "one of a kind" and was a wonderful husband, father and friend. He will be missed by everyone that knew and loved him.

He leaves to cherish, his wife of 32 years, Melissa "Lisa" Stack; daughter, Jennifer Stack Goodwin (Michael); three brothers, David Stack (Lisa), Tony Stack, Tom Stack; special brother and sister-in-law, Clint Metts (Pam); mother-in-law, Evelyn Metts; stepfather, Billy McGugan; special sister-in-law, Michelle Stack; nieces and nephews that he loved like his own; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, special co-workers; and fur babies, Ranger, Timber and Squiggy.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Bowman Memorial Cemetery
Bowman, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Sending my prayers to the family
Shawn T Nelson
March 18, 2021
Sending prayers.
Janice Dantzler
March 17, 2021
We love you and pray that God will hold you and keep you in his loving care.
Eddie and Carrie Rivers
March 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results