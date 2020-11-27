Menu
Josephine "Josie" Glover

CAMERON -- Graveside services for Mrs. Josephine "Josie" Glover will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at St. Paul AME Church, Cameron, with the Rev. Andrew Jordan officiating.

Viewing will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27. All COVID-19 precautions will be observed to include facial coverings and social distancing at both the funeral home during viewing and the during the graveside services.

Services have been entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Nov. 27, 2020.
