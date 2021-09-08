Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joshua Devontae McCord
FUNERAL HOME
Al Jenkins Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2396 Russell St
Orangeburg, SC

Joshua Devontae McCord

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Joshua Devontae McCord, 19, of 207 Yellow Jasmine Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Sunnyside Cemetery, Summers Avenue, with the Rev. Antonio Felder presiding.

There will no viewing at the cemetery.

He passed Sept. 4, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Public visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg, following COVID-19 guidelines.

The family will accept limited guests at the residence, following COVID-19 guidelines, face mask, and social distancing. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Al Jenkins Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Al Jenkins Funeral Home - Orangeburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Prayers are extended to the Family during your times of grief. Be strong, hold unto God's hands and He will be there for you all. Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning.
Shirley B. Caldwell
September 10, 2021
Our prayers are with you and your family. We pray God heal your broken hearts in Jesus's name Amen.
Vincent Sr. & Clara Thomas
September 9, 2021
Sorry to hear of your loss. Praying that God will see you thru.
coretta l. evans
School
September 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results